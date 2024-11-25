Man indicted, accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting girl, 14, in Centerville

Smith is listed in court records with an Urbana address, but the assaults were reported to have happened in Centerville.

According to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court, an investigation began Nov. 7 after the girl told her aunt that Smith had sexually assaulted her, and later said that sexual conduct had occurred between her and Smith several times. The girl was picked up before law enforcement was contacted.

Court documents said that the girl was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she was medically examined, and medics reported she had injuries “consistent with the allegations made.” Centerville police also conducted a search warrant and recovered “several items of evidence,” the affidavit said.

A temporary warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest, but police later found out he had checked himself into the Dayton VA Medical Center for a mental health evaluation, the affidavit said. Smith was discharged on Nov. 14, and Centerville police took him into custody.

Smith released from jail on a $100,000 bond with electronic home detention and the condition he have no contact with the victim, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 10, court documents said.