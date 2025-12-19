Man indicted, accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s home on fire in Riverside

• The charges: Jeremy M. Perkins was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of two counts of aggravated arson and single counts of burglary and possession of criminal tools.

What is he accused of doing?

• The fire: Perkins is accused of setting a house in the 100 block of Ellington Road on fire on Dec. 9.

According to a Riverside police report, his ex-girlfriend and her children live at the house but were not home at the time of the fire, which was reported shortly before 4 a.m.

A 911 caller said he heard glass break but didn’t see anything when he checked outside. However, when he looked outside a few moments later he saw smoke and flames coming from the front of the house, as well as a red truck stopped outside his house. When he went outside the truck drove away, the report said.

The fire also damaged a neighboring house’s siding, the report said.

• The investigation: The woman who lives at the house said her ex-boyfriend, Perkins, had a red truck, and said things escalated between them after she started a new relationship, according to the report.

Police found Perkins at a Beavercreek restaurant later that day with what said appeared to be burns on his face.

According to court records, he had gasoline and a light on him.

Officers took Perkins into custody and booked him in the Montgomery County Jail.

What happens next?

• Arraignment: Perkins is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 23, and as of the time of writing remained in the Montgomery County Jail.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.