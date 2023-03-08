Man indicted for murder in Dayton double shooting deaths

“This is probably one of the most brutal murders that I’ve seen in my time at Dayton PD,” Johns said during a media briefing last week. “The callousness was just shocking. You think you’ve seen it all, but I really haven’t.”

Brown and Daniels pulled up to the gas pumps around 2 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Shell station on West Third Street near Gettysburg Avenue. Surveillance video footage showed an apparent struggle inside the vehicle before a suspect, later identified as Holden, got out and fired multiple shots into the vehicle before fleeing, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Dayton police did not discover Brown and Daniels until about three hours later when a gas station attendant hit a silent alarm because it appeared someone may have been trying to steal the vehicle, according to Johns and the affidavit.

Investigators learned multiple people went to the scene after the shooting before police were called.

One person who arrived at the gas station looked inside the vehicle and left, Johns said. Shortly after, a black Chrysler arrived with the suspect and another man.

Holden took the victims’ cellphones and retrieved bullet casings from the ground. He left approximately two minutes before police arrived, according to court records.

Johns said last week that investigators believe the first person who arrived was surveying the scene and is connected to the suspect and man who returned to the gas station with him.

He asked anyone with information on the other person at the scene with the suspect to call police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).