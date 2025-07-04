Man indicted for shooting near Dayton bar

The charges stem from June 22, when Dayton police responded to a shots fired call at Pat’s Bar, 2725 Linden Ave.

When officers arrived, they learned a man had been shot and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he was listed in critical condition. Crews gathered bullet casings and began speaking to witnesses.

According to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court, surveillance video showed a man, later identified as Brady, shoot a person.

“It appeared that Jacob Brady shot (the man) due to a female that had dated (the man) and did not want to be romantically involved with Mr. Brady,” a detective wrote in the affidavit.

Brady told police he shot the man because he made threats, court documents said.

“Mr. Brady was investigated on jail calls laughing at the fact he had shot (the man), stating, ‘I’m gonna put that on a t-shirt, BLAM, that boy down,’” an affidavit read.

Brady is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned July 8.