Man indicted in Dayton senior living home stabbing

The charges stem from June 19, when Dayton police responded around 2:45 p.m. to the Huffman Place Senior Living Home at 100 Huffman Ave. for a stabbing report.

On arrival, officers found a 56-year-old man with a wound to his upper left arm, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon said that the officers provided life-saving medical assistance, and the man was taken to the hospital with a serious injury.

Officers also found and arrested Black, who reportedly matched the description of the suspect from two 911 callers.

Several witnesses also identified Black as the suspect, the affidavit said.

“Sgt. John Griffin was able to review some surveillance footage that showed Black with a large knife just prior to and immediately after (the man) was wounded,” it said.

The affidavit said that Black then admitted to stabbing the man during an altercation.

A knife was recovered from Black’s kitchen sink.

Black is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned July 3.

