Man indicted in high-speed crash that seriously injures RTA driver, 2 others in Harrison Twp.

A Montgomery County Common Pleas Court judge on Monday ordered the case transferred to juvenile court at the request of the county prosecutor’s office. The defendant is eligible for a Serious Youthful Dispositional Sentence. If he is convicted, it would allow the juvenile court to impose the same sentence an adult would receive, according to Ohio Revised Code.

The Dayton Daily News is not naming the defendant because his case is in juvenile court.

The defendant did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash that happened around 2:50 p.m. Dec. 30, 2021, according to a report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The RTA bus was headed north on Klepinger Road and was turning right onto Turner Road when a 2017 Kia Optima headed east on Turner Road collided with the bus, sheriff’s Capt. Brad Daugherty said at the time.

The RTA driver, a 67-year-old Dayton man, was the only person aboard the bus. “He is listed in critical condition,” Daugherty said previously.

There were four people riding in the Kia. The driver along with a 17-year-old Harrison Twp. boy and 18-year-old Dayton man suffered serious injuries, and a 16-year-old Dayton boy suffered minor injuries, according to the crash report.

Witnesses said the Kia was traveling about 80 to 90 mph before the crash. The posted speed is 45 mph, according to the report.

The car was reported stolen Dec. 29 in Xenia, the captain said.

An arraignment date for the defendant, who is not in custody, has not yet been set.