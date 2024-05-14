Man indicted in West Carrollton SWAT standoff made threats to shoot officers, police say

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

West Carrollton police responded late May 4 to Bagley’s house on King Cross Court after a neighbor reported Bagley was standing in his front door yelling and making comments about having weapons and sending police “to their maker,” according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

When police arrived Bagley was yelling out the back sliding glass door to his house. An officer tried to speak with him but Bagley reportedly made comments about police and government and told officers to get off his lawn. After multiple warnings about his behavior, officers ordered Bagley to leave his house with his hands up because he was being charged for disorderly conduct, according to the affidavit.

“Bagley responded with threats toward the police officers on scene during this time, such as ‘You’re about 10 (expletive) minutes from finding out what a sovereign citizen is,’ ‘I’m going to start popping ya’ and ‘I’m going to shoot you (officer) stupid (expletive). Get off my property. You have 10 seconds to leave my property,’” the affidavit read.

At one point, Bagley reportedly returned with an item that officers said appeared to be a handgun.

Police called for the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit SWAT team, made up of officers from the cities of Centerville, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood, Springboro and West Carrollton. Negotiations continued through the overnight hours and chemical irritations were thrown into the house, according to court records.

Neighbors were asked to evacuate their homes around 6:30 a.m. May 5, and it wasn’t until nearly 8:10 a.m. that Bagley walked out of his house and was taken into custody.

Police reported finding multiple firearms and ammunition, including a rifle with a round in the chamber, during a search of Bagley’s house, according to court records.

Bagley remains free on $15,000 bail.