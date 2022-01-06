Man indicted on multiple charges for hot grease poured on woman, baby as they slept

“She was in bed. The guy broke into the house. He had some hot oil and threw it on her while she was asleep and also burnt the child,” Burkhardt said.

Witt has a long road to recovery, according to police a prosecutors.

An investigation pointed to Maloney as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Dec. 29 in Kentucky, waived extradition and was booked into the Butler County Jail about 4:30 p.m. that day.

Maloney, 41, was arraigned Thursday in Hamilton Municipal Court where bond was set at $200,000. He was scheduled to be back in court Friday morning, but because of he direct indictment that will not happen.

The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens, but arraignment of the indicted charges has not yet been scheduled.

In 2000, Maloney pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court to voluntary manslaughter for fatally beating a man to death with a baseball bat. Judge Keith Spaeth sentenced Maloney to the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. In 2008, Spaeth denied Maloney’s request for early release from prison.