Man killed, 5 injured in weekend shootings in Dayton

Dayton police were dispatched shortly before 6:40 p.m. to the 4100 block of West Third Street on a shooting.

Responding officers found two victims and a suspect, said Dayton police St. Steven Bauer.

Smith was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. A 39-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet.

A 41-year-old man was arrested for having weapons under disability, Bauer said.

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident and will meet with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office to discuss the possibility of additional charges.

Four people were shot and wounded in separate shootings Saturday and Sunday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched to a triple shooting after 10 a.m. Saturday to a residential neighborhood in the 700 block of Whitmore Avenue, Bauer said.

Three gunshot victims, a a 54-year-old woman, 44-year-old woman and 53-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felonious assault, he said.

Less than 24 hours later, a 36-year-old man was shot and wounded around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Broadway Street.

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, Bauer said.

A suspect has been identified.

The department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating both shootings.