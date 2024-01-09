Man killed in Butler Twp. shooting ID’d

BreakingNews
A 41-year-old man who died following a shooting in Butler Twp. Sunday has been identified.

Benny Fentress was pronounced dead early Sunday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Butler Twp. police are continuing to investigate.

ExploreMAP: Officer among 3 injured in crash, shooting incident from Trotwood to US 35

Officers responded to a duplex in the 3000 block of Creekview Circle around 12:15 p.m. on a report of a person who had been shot.

They found a man, later identified as Fentress, dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a press release.

A woman who called 911 said her boyfriend shot her mother’s boyfriend because he “ran at” her mother during an argument. The man reportedly was shot in the chest, according to dispatch records.

A neighbor reported hearing arguing before the shooting.

“I heard two gunshots … just pop pop,” the neighbor said.

Police took a suspect into custody. Charges have not been filed as of Tuesday morning.

