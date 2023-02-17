Man killed in Dayton shooting Thursday

Around 7:15 p.m., 911 dispatchers received multiple reports of gunfire near Yergen Court. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot lying in a yard in the 2800 block of Yergen Court.

“Responding officers performed CPR on the individual until Dayton Fire Department medics arrived, [when] they took over care,” said Lt. Steven Bauer of the Dayton Police Department. “The male was pronounced as deceased on the scene.”