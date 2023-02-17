Man killed in Dayton shooting Thursday

A man is dead following a shooting in Thursday evening in Dayton.
Around 7:15 p.m., 911 dispatchers received multiple reports of gunfire near Yergen Court. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot lying in a yard in the 2800 block of Yergen Court.
“Responding officers performed CPR on the individual until Dayton Fire Department medics arrived, [when] they took over care,” said Lt. Steven Bauer of the Dayton Police Department. “The male was pronounced as deceased on the scene.”
Homicide detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation, which is ongoing.
The gunshot victim’s name has not been released at this time.
In Other News
1
Woman strikes rear of Beavercreek police car in OVI crash
2
‘You’re not going to rob me,’ Esther Price cashier says to Valentine’s...
3
Xenia woman who helps romance scammers in St. Louis gets 2 years in...
4
$500K bond set for man charged in fire that critically injured...
5
Man tells Dayton police he accidentally shot victim in stomach
About the Author