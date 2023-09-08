Man killed in Preble County fire; warrant issued for man at mobile home

Investigators are seeking a man who was at a mobile home Thursday night when a fire broke out that claimed the life of a 57-year-old Preble County man.

Crews were called around 10:45 p.m. to 6599 state Route 121 West near New Paris on a report of a fire with one person trapped, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson announced Friday.

A woman was able to escape, but a man was found deceased inside. He was identified as Kenneth Doolin, who lived at the mobile home, Simpson said.

As part of the investigation, detectives determined that a man was at the residence when the fire began, and that he left in a vehicle not belonging to him before firefighters arrived. The stolen vehicle was recovered in Connersville, Indiana.

The other man was identified as Anthony Wayne Luker Jr., 23, of Richmond, Indiana. He is charged with receiving stolen property. In addition, detectives want to speak to Luker related to the fire investigation, Simpson said.

Credit: Preble County Sheriff's Office Credit: Preble County Sheriff's Office

Luker is considered dangerous, the sheriff said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to immediately call their local law enforcement agency.