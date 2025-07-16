Man pleads guilty in fight with brother, struggle over gun in Huber Heights

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

As part of the agreement, Brown-Lee agreed to a sentence of five years of intensive probation, with the requirements that he take his medication and obtain mental health treatment.

He also agreed to forfeit a CZ handgun seized connected to the case.

Two counts of felonious assault, one count of strangulation and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation were dismissed, according to the plea documents.

The charges stem from Nov. 9, 2024. At around 10:33 p.m., Huber Heights police responded to the 8200 block of Mt. Charles Drive for a report of someone firing a gun.

Police said that Brown-Lee and his brother got into an argument which led to a physical fight.

“During the altercation the victim attempted to grab a firearm because he was in fear of his life,” police said in an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - East Division. “The defendant and victim began to wrestle over the firearm. The defendant then began to bite the victim several times.”

The fight continued onto the front lawn, and at one point Brown-Lee reportedly had his brother pinned on a neighbor’s vehicle before taking control of the gun, the affidavit said.

“The defendant then fired at least three rounds at the victim as the victim was running away from the defendant,” the affidavit read. One of the gunshots hit a home, documents said.

Police took Brown-Lee into custody and booked him into the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since, according to the jail site.

His brother was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, adding that no one was shot during the incident.

Brown-Lee is scheduled to be sentenced July 31.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.