Man pleads guilty in rape case involving 2 teens in Darke County

1 hour ago
A man accused of sexually assaulting two 14-year-old girls in Greenville reached a plea agreement this week.

Brandon Scott Smathers, 33, pleaded guilty Monday in Darke County Common Pleas Court to one count each of rape and felonious assault.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 15.

Credit: Darke County Jail

Smathers is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl between Dec. 25, 2021, and Sept. 18, 2022, and a second 14-year-old girl between Jan. 1, 2022, and May 24, 2022, according to his indictments. He was known to both girls.

The felonious assault charge is related to an incident that reportedly happened involving the first girl sometime between April 1 and May 31, 2022, according to court records.

As part of his plea, charges of attempted rape, three counts of sexual battery and four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor were dismissed, court documents show.

The case was investigated by the Greenville Police Department.

Smathers is held in the Darke County Jail awaiting sentencing.

