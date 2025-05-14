Man pleads guilty to abusing, scarring his daughter while on probation

The charge could result in a fine of up to $15,000 and a prison term of two to 12 years.

According to court documents, Harris was already on probation in an unrelated case where he pleaded guilty to trespassing in a habitation and assault.

He is scheduled to be sentenced for the endangering children charge and for a probation revocation hearing June 17.

He could be sentenced to six to 18 months in prison for violating the terms of his probation, court documents said.

Harris was charged when his daughter’s teachers reported the abuse on March 31, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The 14-year-old girl was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital to be treated, where investigators spoke to her, the affidavit said.

She said that her father had hit her multiple times with an extension cord two weeks prior, leaving scars on her arms and legs. She also showed them video of the injuries from that incident, court documents said.

When police spoke to Harris, he said he caused the injuries with a belt sometime in 2024, documents said.