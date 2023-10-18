Man pleads guilty to OVI, vehicular assault charges connected to Miamisburg crash

1 hour ago
A Miamisburg man has pled guilty on charges connected to a multi-vehicle crash that left one person injured in July.

Daniel J. Ridner, 43, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The vehicular assault charges could result in a fine of up to $5,000 and prison time of six to 18 months, while the OVI charge could result in a fine between $375 and $1,075 and up to six months in jail, according to a pair of plea agreements filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. His driver’s license will also be suspended for one to five years, and he may also face up to five years of probation.

One count of aggravated vehicular assault and another OVI charge were both dismissed as part of the agreements, court document said.

Ridner is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 14.

The charges stem from a crash early on July 23, when Miamisburg crews were called to Miamisburg Centerville Road at the ramps to southbound Interstate 75.

According to an affidavit, two vehicles were stopped next to each other at a red light on Miamisburg-Centerville Road when Ridner exited off I-75 South, drove through the intersection and over the raised median, and crashed into the nearest vehicle, pushing it into the other one.

Witnesses told law enforcement that Ridner didn’t turn and crashed into the vehicle’s side, the affidavit said.

The driver of the vehicle that Ridner struck, a 22-year-old man, was taken to Kettering Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to a Miamisburg police crash report. Court document said that he suffered fractured ribs, missing teeth, and other bumps and bruises.

In the affidavit, an officer said Ridner’s speech was slurred, his eyes were glassy and he was lethargic, adding that Ridner admitted to coming from a birthday party in Dayton after two or three beers.

A breath test determined Ridner had a BAC of 0.167, documents said. The legal limit while driving in Ohio is 0.08.

