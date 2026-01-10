Man pleads guilty to raping unconscious woman in Miamisburg

• Charges: Taylor Michael Baker, 27, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to four counts of rape of a substantially impaired victim.

• Possible sentence: The charges could carry fines up to $20,000 per count, and between three and 11 years in prison for each count.

The prison terms are mandatory and can’t be reduced by judicial release, earned credit or furlough, court documents said.

• Other punishments: He also agreed to pay restitution, and will be found a Tier III Sex Offender, meaning he will have to register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.

• As part of the agreement, 28 charges were dismissed, including 10 counts of rape, 14 counts of sexual battery, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count each of aggravated burglary and theft.

What was he accused of doing?

• The rape: Baker was accused of raping an intoxicated woman after she passed out at a Miamisburg apartment on Aug. 12, 2025.

• Karaoke: Baker, the woman and a third person were singing karaoke at the apartment, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

After the third person left, the woman was reportedly stumbling and told Baker she was drunk, and passed out.

When she woke, she reportedly didn’t remember the night. She checked her security camera footage and saw Baker standing over her naked, court documents said.

• The footage: A detective reviewed the video and said that Baker engaged in multiple sex acts while she was motionless, documents said. “(The woman) is not seen moving during the rapes,” the affidavit read. “If (her) body moves it is due to Taylor’s manipulation of (her) body.”

The detective added that Baker noticed the camera, then started to show the woman affection. She did not respond and appeared to be unconscious, the affidavit said.

• Baker says: Baker reportedly told police the woman appeared to flirt with him during the evening and they had intimate contact before she fell asleep.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Baker is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 26.

He is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail.