Man pleads guilty to shooting ex, stealing her SUV

Dawone Andrew Hodge, 32, pleaded guilty to felonious assault and aggravated robbery with a three-year firearm specification, according to plea documents filed Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

As part of the plea, Hodge agreed to a sentence of seven to 10 years in prison.

Further charges of aggravated robbery, felonious assault and grand theft were dismissed, documents said.

Hodge is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 16.

The shooting

Hodge was originally charged in Dayton Municipal Court in August 2023.

According to court documents, he was at his ex-girlfriend’s residence on South Williams Street when he got angry with her.

“She said he produced a silver handgun and shot her in the leg and foot,” the affidavit said.

Investigators said he then took her SUV and fled before police responded. The vehicle was later recovered.

She was taken to the hospital and needed surgery to treat the gunshot wounds, the affidavit said.

When the shooting occurred, Hodge was on parole for drug-related charges after spending two years in Mansfield Correctional Institution. He was released in January 2023, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records.