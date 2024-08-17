Man sentenced to prison for trying to stab officer during booking into jail

According to the release, Senter previously pleaded guilty to offenses including escape, robbery and felonious assault on a police officer.

The prosecutor’s office said that charges reach back to Jan. 31, when Senter was being booked into the Fairborn Police Department jail after he was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle. While being fingerprinted, he was able to get a weapon and tried to stab an officer while trying to escape.

The officer was not injured, and Senter was subdued without injury, the prosecutor’s office said, and in the end Senter was taken to the Greene County Jail where he again tried and failed to escape hours later.

Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said the case was an example of the dangers of being a police officer.

“Tyler Senter allegedly stole a car, which is a serious property crime, but is not itself a violent offense,” Hayes said. “In an effort to elude responsibility for a property crime, Senter put a police officer’s life in danger.”