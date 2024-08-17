Man sentenced to prison for trying to stab officer during booking into jail

Credit: Lisa Powell

A Greene County man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison trying to stab a police officer while being booked into the Fairborn Police Department jail.

Tyler Senter was sentenced by Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael A. Buckwalter to 11-16.5 years in prison, according to a release from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the release, Senter previously pleaded guilty to offenses including escape, robbery and felonious assault on a police officer.

ExploreIndicted Montgomery County judge’s son talks about his role in charges

The prosecutor’s office said that charges reach back to Jan. 31, when Senter was being booked into the Fairborn Police Department jail after he was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle. While being fingerprinted, he was able to get a weapon and tried to stab an officer while trying to escape.

The officer was not injured, and Senter was subdued without injury, the prosecutor’s office said, and in the end Senter was taken to the Greene County Jail where he again tried and failed to escape hours later.

Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said the case was an example of the dangers of being a police officer.

“Tyler Senter allegedly stole a car, which is a serious property crime, but is not itself a violent offense,” Hayes said. “In an effort to elude responsibility for a property crime, Senter put a police officer’s life in danger.”

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

