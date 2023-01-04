Man sentenced to probation in Dayton machete attack

A man was sentenced to up to five years of probation in connection to a machete attack near a Dayton outdoor tennis court last June.
If Cedric Carson Douglas violates the terms of his Community Control Sanctions he faces six to 18 months in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault in November.
Dayton police responded to a tennis court on Deweese Parkway on June 23 on a report of a man attacking a woman with a machete.
“He attacked my girl with a knife, with a machete,” a 911 caller said, according to dispatch records. “He smacked her with a knife and he cut her in the neck twice.”
Once police arrived, the woman told them she spoke to Douglas briefly about a parking spot before he attacked her, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
“He struck her in the back and neck with the machete while it was still in the sheath,” court documents read. “He then removed the sheath and struck her on top of the head with the exposed blade, causing a large cut that required stitches to close.”
Douglas then reportedly fled with a dog in a vehicle.
