Man sentenced to probation in Oakwood child pornography case

Crime & Law
By
22 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man was granted probation up to five years in an Oakwood child pornography case.

Scott Joe Rairden, 51, was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankof after he pleaded guilty last month via a bill of information to eight counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

ExploreRELATED: Man pleads guilty in Oakwood child pornography case

He also was designated a Tier I sexual offender, which will require him to register his address each year for the next 15 years.

Rairden originally was indicted in May on 20 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor after the Oakwood Public Safety Department received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that he was downloading and trading child pornography on Twitter in the city, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The other dozen charges were dismissed as part of his plea, according to court records.

If Rairden violates probation or any law, he could face a longer probation, more restrictive sanctions or a person term of six to 12 months on each count, to be served consecutively, according to the sentencing document.

In Other News
1
Do you have info about malnourished puppy abandoned in Dayton?
2
Harrison Twp. man accused of beating, sexually assaulting Dayton woman...
3
Bail $1M for man charged with murder in May 2022 Trotwood shooting
4
Man charged with murder in Dayton fatal stabbing
5
Man gets up to 13½ years in prison in Dayton child rape case

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top