Man sentenced to year in prison for crash that seriously injured woman

Credit: JIM NOELKER

32 minutes ago
A Dayton man has been sentenced connected to a 2022 crash that left a woman with suspected serious injuries.

Dominique D. Cobbins, 28, pleaded guilty July 27 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to two counts of vehicular assault, and was sentenced Friday to a year in prison for each county, to be served at the same time, according to court documents. He may also be on parole for two years after his release.

The court also suspended Cobbins’ driver’s license for one year from the date of the crash.

According to a Dayton Police Department crash report, on Feb. 26, 2022, Cobbins was driving a white 2007 Chrysler 300 south on Burwood Avenue at around 7:28 p.m. when he tried to turn right onto Germantown Street. However, instead he drove across the centerline and crashed into a blue 2008 Kia Sedona, the report said.

Cobbins and the woman driving the Sedona were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The woman sustained suspected serious injuries, while Cobbins sustained suspected minor injuries, the report said.

