Man shot in leg through car door on I-75 in West Carrollton

Police are investigating after a man was shot on the exit ramp from southbound Interstate 75 to E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton over the weekend.
West Carrollton police said that a man in his 30s was shot in the leg through the driver door at the top of the ramp. Nobody else was injured in the shooting.
Police said that the shooting didn’t seem to be due to road rage, but they have no suspects at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation.
