Man who pleaded guilty to attempted rape of Miami University student sent to prison

Frankart was also declared a Tier III sexual offender and will have to register is residence for the rest of his life when released from prison.

Oxford police responded about 1:20 a.m. to North College Avenue after a passerby called 911 and reported he found a crying woman lying in a front yard who said she had been raped.

The Miami University student said she did not know her assailant but that she accepted a ride from him from an uptown bar, according to police. He was later identified and arrested at a local motel.

According to court records, Frankart was helping the woman out of his truck because she was unable to walk and the attempted rape happened while both were highly intoxicated.