Man who shot at Fairborn police gets more prison for assaulting stepchild, wife

Breyon Xavier Bryant, 33, was sentenced by Greene County Common Pleas Judge Adolfo A. Tornichio to an additional 27 to 32.5 years in prison for charges of rape, kidnapping and felonious assault, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Credit: Greene County Jail Credit: Greene County Jail

His new sentence will run consecutively to his previous sentence of 33 years connected to the shootout, bringing his total prison sentence for both cases to 60 to 65.6 years, the prosecutor’s office said.

The investigations and shootout

The investigation into Bryant began in early 2024, when his then-wife fled the residence with her children to a local shelter, the prosecutor’s office said. While there, she and her child shared details of the abuse, and Fairborn police opened an investigation.

On Jan. 24, 2024, Columbus police contacted Fairborn police about Bryant being charged with murder and said that a warrant was issued for his arrest. They asked for help executing the warrant in the 400 block of West Funderburg Road, the prosecutor’s office said.

When detectives approached to arrest him, Bryant opened fire. He then ran toward another part of the apartment complex and hid between two cars in an adjacent lot before surrendering.

The same day, Fairborn police executed a search warrant on Bryant’s residence for the child sexual assault and domestic violence investigation.

The court cases

Bryant was charged for the shootout and sentenced to 33 to 37 years in prison for three counts of felonious assault and associated firearm specifications.

On Oct. 13, the prosecutor’s office said that Bryant pled guilty to one count each of rape, kidnapping and felonious assault.

Bryant is currently in the Greene County Jail.

What happens next?

The prosecutor’s office said that once all Greene County cases against Bryant are concluded, he will be extradited to Franklin County for the murder case.