Man who shot into house over $20 debt sentenced to prison

Dankof also ordered that the weapon Belton used in the shooting, a Glock handgun, be forfeited.

Belton was charged after an incident on Aug. 27, when police were called to the first block of South Trenton Street at around 9 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Dayton Police Sgt. Gordon Cairns said that police found that a man, alter identified as Belton, came to the house over a $20 debt, broke windows and fired gunshots into the house, hitting one of the occupants.

The victim said that Belton stuck his head and body through the broken window and threatened to kill him before stepping back, according to an affidavit filed with the Dayton Municipal Court. The victim then said he heard gunshots through the front door and felt a burning sensation in his back.

Cairns said the gunshot wound was a minor injury.

Police received a description of the suspect, as well as his identity and address, which was an apartment a few doors down. Police and SWAT responded to the apartment and tried to call Belton out with loudspeakers and sirens, but he didn’t respond, Cairns said.

Family members did come out of the apartment and confirmed Belton was inside, Cairns said, and the standoff ended a few hours later when law enforcement received an arrest warrant and fired pepper balls into the apartment. Belton surrendered without further incident.

Belton is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.