dayton-daily-news logo
X

Masked robber holds up Key Bank in Huber Heights

Crime & Law
By
13 minutes ago

A masked man robbed Key Bank on Wednesday afternoon in Huber Heights.

Police were dispatched around 1:40 p.m. to the bank branch at 5001 Chambersburg Road on a report of a robbery.

The suspect was wearing all black clothing and a black mask that covered all but his eyes, according to a release from the Huber Heights Police Division.

ExploreWhat is ‘hooning’? Your questions answered on illegal street racing in Dayton and city actions to battle it

The robber, who did not display a weapon, demanded cash from the tellers before he fled on foot in an unknown direction before police arrived.

A K9 team from a neighboring police agency tried to track the suspect, but he was not found.

No injuries were reported, and the robbery is under investigation.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati CBP intercepts more than 140 pounds of meth in 5-gallon...
2
Bail $200K for 19-year-old accused of sexual abuse of 2 boys
3
What is ‘hooning’? Your questions answered on illegal street racing in...
4
Xenia police seek juvenile accused of shooting 2 people
5
Dayton man ‘an innocent man who has served nearly 30 years,’ lawyer...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top