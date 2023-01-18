Masked robber holds up Key Bank in Huber Heights

A masked man robbed Key Bank on Wednesday afternoon in Huber Heights.
Police were dispatched around 1:40 p.m. to the bank branch at 5001 Chambersburg Road on a report of a robbery.
The suspect was wearing all black clothing and a black mask that covered all but his eyes, according to a release from the Huber Heights Police Division.
The robber, who did not display a weapon, demanded cash from the tellers before he fled on foot in an unknown direction before police arrived.
A K9 team from a neighboring police agency tried to track the suspect, but he was not found.
No injuries were reported, and the robbery is under investigation.
