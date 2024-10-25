Men accused of robbing TV cameraman, hitting him cane in Dayton indicted

On Oct. 17, a TV cameraman was preparing to film a story about a fire around 5:16 p.m. at the corner of East Fifth and South Main streets, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

One of the men reportedly tried to steal the camera equipment. During a struggle, the second man hit the cameraman with a walking cane, according to court records.

Morrow and Lane then fled the area.

The cameraman suffered minor injuries.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed the incident. Dayton police released surveillance still of the suspect asking for the public’s help identifying them.

An anonymous tip identified both suspects and they were arrested Oct. 18.

Bond was set at $10,000 for both men earlier this week.