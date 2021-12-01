Men from Butler, Warren counties charged in narcotics conspiracy involving millions of dollars of opioids

Authorities say the group was also known to obtain drugs from several supply sources, including in Atlanta and Baltimore. Roberson would allegedly purchase distributable amounts of opioids for hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.

Roberson’s brother, Anthony Roberson, 44, of Cincinnati also known as “Don” and the “Chemist,” allegedly manufactured heroin and fentanyl mixtures by cutting the narcotics with fillers and looking for ways to make the drug mixtures more potent, according to federal investigators.

More than 30 state and federal search warrants have been executed since 2018 on residences of the 14 co-conspirators. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says large quantities of fentanyl and loaded firearms have been routinely recovered.

In all, approximately $150,000 in cash, 10 kilograms of fentanyl, multiple vehicles, and 28 firearms have been seized by law enforcement related to the investigation.

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Cincinnati Police Department announced the charges Wednesday and commended several area law enforcement agencies, including the Middletown Division of Police, Warren County Drug Task Force, and the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Unit, that assisted in the investigation.

14 CHARGED IN NARCOTICS CONSPIRACY

The following are the 14 co-conspirators in what federal authorities called one of the largest heroin and fentanyl drug trafficking organizations in the greater Cincinnati area. All but one, as of Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, have been taken into custody.

Steffen Roberson, 40, of Cincinnati

Anthony Roberson, 44 of Cincinnati

Devon Price, 36, of Atlanta

Quinton Jennings, 39, of Cincinnati

David Hamler, 31, of Maineville

Gregory Donaldson, Jr., 32, of Cincinnati

Donald Fairbanks III, 33, of Middletown

Roderick Smith, 46, of Cincinnati

Rashawn Zanders, 35, of Cincinnati

Sterling Parish, 36, of Cincinnati (still at-large)

Jerome Newton, Jr., 29, of Cincinnati

Jimmy Daniel III, 32, of Cincinnati

Alton Beacher, 42, of Cincinnati

Juan Marcano, 47, of New York City

SOURCE: U.S. Attorney’s Office