Miamisburg man gets probation for possessing child sexual abuse material

He was also found a Tier II sex offender, so will have to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

Police began investigating Adkins after a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that he had child sexual abuse material in his online accounts, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators found 26 images and videos during a search of his devices, the prosecutor’s office said.

None of the children depicted are believed to be local.