Miamisburg man gets up to 9 years for shooting at vehicle on I-75, narrowly missing woman

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

A Miamisburg man will spend up to nearly a decade in prison for firing shots at a vehicle in February, narrowly missing a woman on Interstate 75 in Harrison Twp.

Jerome Edward Foster, 49, was sentenced Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Dennis Adkins to six to nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty April 9 to two counts of felonious assault and a misdemeanor count of endangering children. He received credit for 80 days spent in jail.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a report Feb. 9 of a vehicle on Needmore Road that had been shot at. Investigators determined the gunfire happened on I-75 North between Wagner Ford and Needmore roads.

“The victim was targeted in the incident, allegedly by the father of her children,” according to the sheriff’s office. “The victim was nearly struck by gunfire but was thankfully unharmed during the shooting.”

As part of his plea agreement, three gun-related felony charges and a second misdemeanor count of endangering children were dismissed, according to court documents.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

