Miamisburg man indicted in 3-vehicle OVI crash

17 minutes ago
A Miamisburg man indicted Wednesday is accused of driving impaired last month when police say he caused a three-vehicle injury crash.

Daniel J. Ridner was issued a summons to appear for his Aug. 17 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular assault and two misdemeanor OVI charges.

Ridner was driving the at-fault vehicle in a crash that happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday at the Interstate 75 South exit ramp to state Route 725, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

Man charged in 3-vehicle crash in Miamisburg that injured 1

Ridner was traveling on the I-75 South exit ramp toward the intersection with Miamisburg Centerville Road when he did not navigate the turn safely and traveled through the intersection, over the raised median, and struck a vehicle stopped at a red light at the intersection. The impact forced both vehicles to strike a third vehicle, also stopped at the intersection, the affidavit stated.

The driver of the first car hit was taken to Kettering Health suffering from two fractured ribs, two missing top front teeth and various bumps and bruises, according to court documents.

An officer noted Ridner’s speech was slurred and that he was lethargic and had glassy eyes, the affidavit said.

“Daniel admitted to coming from a birthday party in Dayton after two or three beers,” the document read.

Ridner declined to take a field sobriety test. He was taken to the Kettering Police Department, where an officer administered a breath test that reportedly determined Ridner had blood-alcohol content of 0.167. The legal driving limit in Ohio is 0.08.

Ridner is free on $45,000 bail.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

