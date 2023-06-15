Miamisburg man pleads guilty in child pornography case

A 57-year-old Miamisburg man pleaded guilty this week to five felony charges following a lengthy investigation of a child pornography case.

Bradley S. Boy pleaded guilty Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

He faces more than five years in prison followed by five years of probation when he is sentenced July 12 by Judge Dennis Adkins, court records show.

The case was investigated starting in 2017 by the Miamisburg Police Department after a teen girl, now in her early 20s, reported it to her mother, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The case involved a lengthy forensic examination of cellphones that delayed the case, the prosecutor’s office said.

Boy also will be designated a Tier II sex offender, which upon release will require him to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

As part of his plea, two misdemeanor counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles were dismissed, according to his plea documents.

Boy remains free on bail awaiting sentencing.