Middletown man arrested for allegedly shooting at trooper’s cruiser, another car in Warren County

The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an incident involving a shot being fired at an on-duty trooper in Warren County Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Crime & Law
By Eric Schwartzberg
14 minutes ago

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post is investigating an incident involving a shot allegedly being fired at an on-duty trooper early Sunday morning in Warren County.

The incident happened at about 2:48 a.m. on Dixie Highway near Manchester Road in Franklin Twp., OSHP said.

The trooper saw a 2007 Chevrolet pick-up truck driving erratically on Dixie Highway north of Manchester Road, according to OSHP.

While the trooper was behind the vehicle, the driver — identified as Carl P. Moore Jr., 41, of Middletown — fired a round at the trooper’s car, OSHP said.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop once backup officers arrived.

Moore was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired, and a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was found in the vehicle, according to OSHP. No shots were fired by any of the troopers.

Two spent shell casings were located in the driver’s area of Moore’s pick-up truck, according to OSHP.

Officials said the investigation showed that Moore had also allegedly fired a shot at another driver after an altercation at a nearby bar before allegedly shooting at the trooper.

Moore was charged with felonious assault, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and OVI before being incarcerated in the Warren County Jail.

No troopers were injured during the incident, which remains under investigation, according to OSHP.

