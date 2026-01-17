Middletown man found guilty in tampering with evidence in accidental shooting death of wife

Tyrone A. Crawford previously pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in case.
Tyrone A. Crawford, 35, previously pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor. The original charge was for reckless homicide, a third-degree felony. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Crime & Law
By
14 minutes ago
X

A Middletown man has been found guilty of tampering with evidence in the June shooting death of his wife by a jury, according to Butler County court records.

Tyrone A. Crawford, 35, previously pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor. The original charge was for reckless homicide, a third-degree felony.

The negligent homicide charge carries a maximum jail term of 180 days, according to court records.

The jury trial held in early December concerned only the offense of tampering with evidence, so the issue of Crawford’s guilt concerning the death of his wife was not an issue decided by the jury, according to court records.

The tampering with evidence charge stems from Crawford removing a firearm from the scene of the shooting, which happened in a parking lot, and placing it under the sink of the nearby apartment he shared with his wife and their daughter, according to court records.

Crawford will be sentenced January 29.

An additional fourth-degree felony charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle was dismissed by a grand jury.

He was arrested June 29 at Shady Creek Apartments, 3590 Roosevelt Blvd.

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.