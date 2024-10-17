Middletown woman sent to prison for sex video with young child in background

Morningstar was indicted on seven counts of complicity to pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a second-degree felony, and two counts of child endangering, one a misdemeanor and the other a felony.

She pleaded guilty to three counts of complicity to pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and one count of felony child endangering, all second-degree felonies. In exchange for the plea, the remaining charges were dismissed.

On Monday, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster Jr. sentenced Morningstar to an indefinite prison term of 14 to 17.5 years.

As a Tier II sex offender, Morningstar will be required to register with the sheriff for 25 years after release from prison.

Wright is charged with seven counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and one count of felony child endangering. He also has been indicted federally on five counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Hearings in Wright’s federal and common pleas cases are scheduled for next week.

According to the federal indictment, on at least five instances in January 2024, Wright sexually exploited a 2-year-old victim and shared the explicit conduct on social media.

Middletown police began investigating the couple after receiving a complaint from a woman who said she was watching a Snapchat video of a couple known to her who was having sex and a nude toddler was in the video, according to court records.

Both Wright and Morningstar were arrested then, and their cases were sent to a grand jury in February.

Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan said, “There is a live child that we can identify that is a young toddler. She is involved in the performance rather than actually being sexually abused.”

She added the toddler is partially nude and a focal point of the video.