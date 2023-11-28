Moraine man faces child pornography, corrupting another with drugs charges

A Moraine man is facing multiple child pornography charges.

Cameron D. Benjamin, 20, was indicted in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 20 on one count of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, two counts of importuning and four counts of corrupting another with drugs.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the victim’s parents reported what was going on to police.

The prosecutor’s office said that Benjamin was arrested on the warrant from his indictment, and is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 5.

Benjamin is current in custody in the Warren County Jail.

