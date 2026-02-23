Moraine man found guilty of pistol-whipping Kettering resident, stealing car

He is scheduled to be sentenced March 6.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Kettering police responded around 9:55 p.m. Feb. 10, 2025, to the 1700 block of West Stroop Road after two 911 calls about a man yelling for help who had been the victim of an armed robbery, according to a release from the Kettering Police Department.

“The victim was pistol-whipped several times before being tied up with duct tape. The suspect stole the victim’s cellphone, wallet and vehicle,” the release stated.

He told police that he allowed an unknown man, later identified as Schuler, inside his house after he knocked on his door saying he was having car troubles and that a mutual friend had sent him there to get help, said officer Cynthia James, the department’s public information officer.

After speaking with the Kettering resident, Schuler held him at gunpoint, pistol-whipped his face and head and demanded money.

The victim’s car later was found abandoned at a plumbing business in the 3000 block of Springboro Pike in Moraine.

Schuler reportedly admitted to his probation officer and a Kettering detective that he went to the Kettering resident’s house and struck him, according to court records.