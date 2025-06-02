Moraine man gets decade in prison, license suspended, to pay $10K for fatal crash

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A Moraine man who tested positive for drugs after a crash that killed a man was sentenced to prison, will have to pay restitution, and will have his driver’s license be suspended for decades.

James Josef Elliott, 25, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to an aggregate term of 10 to 13 and a half years in prison, was ordered to pay $10,934.78 in restitution, and will have his license suspended for 25 years. After his release, he will spend one to three years on parole.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Moraine man pleads guilty connected to 2023 fatal crash
James Josef Elliott. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail.

icon to expand image

He received credit for 356 days already spent in confinement, court documents said.

Around 11:15 p.m. Aug. 25, 2023, Elliott was driving a 1999 Lexus LS southbound on Ohio 741 when he ran a red light at the intersection with Lyons Road, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

He crashed into a 2010 Nessan Versa that was turning from Ohio 741 onto Lyons Road, the report said.

The crash pushed the Nissan into a traffic pole before it came to rest in the southbound lanes of Ohio 741, while the Lexus continued south and crashed into a curb, an AT&T box and finally a ditch.

Danis Benajmin Jacob, 40, of Miami Twp., who was driving the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews took Elliott to Kettering Health Dayon for possible injuries, and his blood tested positive for cannabinoids and opioids, the crash report said.

In Other News
1
Harrison Twp. woman gets probation in robbery, shooting case
2
Body of 19-year-old found in Dayton
3
Body found in trunk of burning car identified
4
Beavercreek woman gets jail, probation for whipping child with cord
5
Man killed in Middletown police shooting identified

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.