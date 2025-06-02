Moraine man gets decade in prison, license suspended, to pay $10K for fatal crash

He received credit for 356 days already spent in confinement, court documents said.

Around 11:15 p.m. Aug. 25, 2023, Elliott was driving a 1999 Lexus LS southbound on Ohio 741 when he ran a red light at the intersection with Lyons Road, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

He crashed into a 2010 Nessan Versa that was turning from Ohio 741 onto Lyons Road, the report said.

The crash pushed the Nissan into a traffic pole before it came to rest in the southbound lanes of Ohio 741, while the Lexus continued south and crashed into a curb, an AT&T box and finally a ditch.

Danis Benajmin Jacob, 40, of Miami Twp., who was driving the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews took Elliott to Kettering Health Dayon for possible injuries, and his blood tested positive for cannabinoids and opioids, the crash report said.