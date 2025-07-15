Moraine man gets probation for downloading child sexual abuse material

A Moraine man who pleaded guilty to downloading child sexual abuse material was sentenced to probation.
Zachary Simmons, 37, was sentenced by Judge Stephen Wolaver to up to five years of probation. He was also found a Tier II sexual offender, so must register his address every 180 days for 25 years.
Police began to investigate Simmons after a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that he had downloaded child sexual abuse material on April 12, 2024, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
The prosecutor’s office said none of the images were of children known to Simmons.
