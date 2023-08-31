Moraine man who boxed girlfriend’s ears during beating pleads guilty

A Moraine man faces up to a dozen years in prison when he is sentenced next month for a June domestic violence incident that seriously injured his girlfriend.

Brad Andrew Woolery is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to felonious assault, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Moraine police responded around 2:30 a.m. June 24 to a domestic violence call when they found a woman standing down the road from the residence.

“She had called for help and was scared to have the police come to the door,” according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court. The woman “appeared to have swelling, bleeding and redness on her face and ear.”

The woman said she and her boyfriend, identified as Woolery, were on the way home from a bar when he slammed her head into the vehicle console. When she tried to defend herself, she said Woolery bit her finger, causing a significant injury. At home, Woolery continued to hit her with open hands and fists and he boxed her ears, causing deafness, the affidavit stated.

Hospital staff determined the woman suffered a ruptured left eardrum and a fractured left orbital floor along with bite injuries to her left hand, according to the court record.

Woolery also will be ordered to serve up to three years of probation, pay a fine up to $15,000 and have no contact with the victim.

He is free on a conditional recognizance bond while awaiting sentencing.