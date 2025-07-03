Moraine police release info, cruiser camera footage from stolen U-Haul pursuit

The video shows a Moraine cruiser on Ohio 741 near the Fuyao Glass facility encounter the truck, which had been reported stolen from Riverside.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

The cruiser deploys a StarChase GPS tracking device, sticking the device to the back of the truck before it speeds away, running through a red light. The officer backs off but continues to follow the truck from a distance, the video shows.

Police previously said they used the tracking device to follow the truck to an abandoned parking lot on N. Dixie Drive near Wagner Ford Road.

Dash camera footage shows officers catch back up to the truck as it drives through the parking lot of Dayton Village Pizza.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Police previously said that the truck rammed an unmarked police vehicle when fleeing, but the collision was not visible on camera footage.

The video then shows the truck go around signs and barrels up the ramp from Wagner Ford Road to southbound I-75, which is currently closed due to construction, followed by multiple cruisers. Officers continue to follow the truck south on I-75 in the lanes closed for construction until the lanes rejoin the highway.

The video ends around the exit to Ohio 48/Main Street.

The pursuit would end miles further south, after stop sticks were deployed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deflating at least two of its tires, before it finally veered off the highway near the 46 mile marker south of the Dixie Drive/West Carrollton exit.

The driver bailed out of the U-Haul and fled on foot, leaving behind a man and a woman in the truck who were arrested on unrelated warrants, police said.

In a press conference Thursday, Moraine police identified the driver of the U-Haul and said that the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges of felonious assault, failure to comply/fleeing and eluding, theft of a motor vehicle, vandalism and breaking and entering.

This publication generally does not identify suspects of crimes unless they have been formally charged.

Police said that a warrant has been issued for the suspect but he remains at large.