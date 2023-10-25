More details: Dayton attorney accused of trying to groom Nevada teen over 2-year period

A Dayton attorney accused of exchanging explicit images, discussing sexual fantasies and asking a Nevada teen girl for sex over a two-year span is suspended from the practice of law.

Christopher Six, 34, was scheduled to appear Wednesday before Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Dennis Adkins for a status conference on his case. He was indicted Oct. 15 and pleaded not guilty during his arraignment last week for 30 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor; 32 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; 10 counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles; and two counts of importuning, which is soliciting a minor for sex. One importuning charge involved a child younger than 16, court records show.

“We are proceeding with our investigation and preparing the matter for trial,” Six’s attorney Kevin Lennen aid Wednesday via email.

Six is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law who was admitted to the Ohio Bar in November 2021 as a transfer. His license to practice law was suspended Oct. 19. He was among 171 attorneys sanctioned for failing to comply with required continuing legal education and was one of 16 suspended, according to the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Dayton Police Department opened an investigation in March after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force alerted them to potential images of child sexual assault on Six’s Snapchat account, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“After a thorough search of the defendant’s electronics and online accounts, it was determined he had maintained contact with an underage minor in Nevada and had sent and requested nude images. Additionally, the defendant had chats with the minor and discussed his (sexual fantasies). The relationship continued until the defendant’s Snapchat account was shut down by the company because of the child pornographic material his account contained,” according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

The incidents were alleged to have happened between April 30, 2021, and April 25, 2023 — according to an amended indictment filed Oct. 18 to update the time line — and started when the girl was 15, the prosecutor’s office said.

“This defendant groomed the child and continually victimized her. Sexual predators who do these types of things need to be locked up in prison where they cannot victimize any other children,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said at the time of his indictment.

Six, who is no longer employed, is free after posting $25,000 bail. He is next due in court Nov. 1.