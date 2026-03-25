New charges for former bus driver accused of assaulting students

Hunt has been accused of grooming and sexually assaulting teenage boys for many years at multiple area school districts.

An investigation into Hunt started in April 2025 when the Clayton Police Department was contacted by the Student Resource Officer at Northmont High School with concerns that a bus driver was having inappropriate interactions with a student.

Explore Northmont schools got tip about bus driver years before many of his alleged sex crimes

On investigation it was found that Hunt would meet students who rode his bus. Some he would offer jobs at the pipe organ business he owned, then sexually assault them. Many of the reported assaults occurred in churches or other locations with pipe organs.

Allegations of Hunt’s sexual assaults date back to early 2002, and since then he was worked as a bus driver for several districts, including Northmont City Schools, Vandalia-Butler City Schools, Tri-County North School District, Eaton Community Schools, St. Christopher School, Milton-Union Exempted Village School District and Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

The prosecutor’s office said when Hunt was originally indicted that they believed there were likely more victims who had not yet come forward, and the new charges stem from an additional victim coming forward.

Prosecutor Mat Heck said in a statement, “To anyone else who may have been harmed and has remained silent—please know you are not alone, and what happened to you matters. No matter how much time has passed, your voice deserves to be heard.”

Anyone who was a victim of Hunt can call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-HELP (4357), the release said.

At the time of writing, Hunt is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his arrest in late July 2025. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond, and is awaiting trial June 15.