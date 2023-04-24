X

Middletown police shoot, wound man who fired at officers, chief says

Shots were fired Monday evening between Middletown police and a man who apparently barricaded into a residence at Olde Towne apartment complex on Park Lane, according to officials.

A person was shot but is expected recover. An investigator from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking over the investigation, according to Police Chief David Birk.

City manager Paul Lolli said the man began firing at officers.

Birk said the man had some ongoing problems with the Butler County Crisis team. The department’s Special Response Team was called out, but the man fired at the officers.

He was hit multiple times, including the foot and shin. None of the injuries are life-threatening, Birk said.

“Obviously, when he fired we returned fire,” Birk said. “We are thankful he is not injured worse.”

