Police surround Dayton apartment, search for man; SWAT now on scene

Many officers, reportedly looking for a person who fled police around 1:30 p.m., had long guns out. At least one Dayton K-9 team also responded to help track the person.

Yolanda Ward who lives nearby was among many people waiting outside the nearby McDonald’s to find out what was happening and make sure her infirm brother who lives in the building is OK.

“I haven’t heard anything from my brother,” she said. “He’s kind of sick so I don’t know if he got out.”

Another man outside the fast-food restaurant who did not give his name said he saw how the incident began.

He said a young man was sitting in a vehicle at the adjacent BP gas station when Dayton police told him to get out and tried to block him in. The man’s car and a cruiser collided and he kept going before the man said he jumped out of the car and ran into the apartment building.

Ward said residents use a key card to enter the building, but that someone could have let the man inside.

As of 5 p.m., police reportedly have found the man inside one of the apartments.