One in custody after Washington Twp. welfare check becomes standoff
One in custody after Washington Twp. welfare check becomes standoff

Credit: Jim Noelker

Updated 19 minutes ago

A man is in custody after a standoff in the 10000 block of Cobble Brook Drive in Washington Township.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the standoff began when at 2:21 p.m. a caller requested police check on a potentially suicidal man.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said that the report came from a person in the household, who said the man may have been overdosing.

When deputies arrived, Streck said, family members said that he had gotten up and was getting a gun from his safe.

Deputies looking for the man then heard a gun slide racking and backed out of the house.

Due to the firearm, the sheriff said, a signal 99 was issued for an officer in trouble and agencies from around the area responded. The signal was canceled, though, after law enforcement confirmed that all deputies were out of the house and the man was barricaded inside.

Deputies evacuated neighbors that wished to leave their homes, and Montgomery County Regional SWAT was called to the scene.

The hostage negotiation team spoke to the man, and eventually were able to convince him to come out, the sheriff said.

The man refused to come out until 4:46 p.m., when he did so without incident, according to dispatch records.

Streck said that the man was taken to the hospital. He also said that this was not the first time that law enforcement had been to this house, but “nothing like this.”

When asked whether police believe that the man was attempting to ambush officers, Streck said they haven’t determined if the man was actually overdosing, but that law enforcement believe there was something to the report. He said that it is possible that the man was overdosing but “came out of it” when deputies arrived.

Charges are still to be determined, the sheriff said, but added that the priority currently is getting the man the help he needs.

“We need to make sure that we have the resources in this county that when we have individuals like this that we have the right places to take them so that these things don’t keep reoccurring,” he said.

Any charges would take into consideration the fact that a signal 99 was issued and police had to shut down the area, Streck said, but those would be discussed with the prosecutor’s office.

During the standoff, yellow crime tape surrounded a home and cordoned off the street, while neighbors watched outside.

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office placed a camera in a window to look inside the home involved.

