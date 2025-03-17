One of two men accused of robbing TV cameraman found not guilty

Lane was charged along with Christian Morrow, 25, connected to an incident on Oct. 17, 2024.

At around 5:16 p.m., a TV cameraman was at the corner of East Fifth and South Main streets preparing to film a story, when one of the two reportedly tried to steal his camera equipment, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

During the struggle, the second man was accused of hitting the cameraman with a walking cane, records said.

They then reportedly fled the area.

Afterward, Dayton police released a still image from surveillance footage that reportedly showed the robbery attempt and asked for public help identifying the suspects.

An anonymous tip identified the men as Lane and Morrow, and they were arrested Oct. 18.

Morrow was also charged with a single count of robbery, and is scheduled for trial April 2.