Oxford Police Dept. adds social services liaison to follow up on emergency calls

“We found that the police and fire departments were already doing a really great job responding to calls, but one of the broader needs was really about follow-ups, especially with issues that were not crime-related such as mental health, homelessness, and other basic needs,” said Sharon Custer, FSW director. “That’s really where a social services role can be critical.”

It was the Black Lives Matter protests across the national that initially spurred Oxford to really take a look at improving crisis response methods. Assistant City Manager Jessica Greene says the city’s police officers have always been community minded and the new social services liaison role will be a step toward growing and improving that effort.