Pair gets up to life in prison for murdering man found dead in crashed car in Dayton

Two people will spend up to life in prison for shooting and killing a man found dead in a vehicle crashed into a power pole in Dayton.

D’Anthonie R’amone Jackson, 24, of Dayton, was sentenced to the maximum consecutive sentence of 32-37.5 years to life in prison, while Brianna Rena Hastings, 25, also of Dayton, was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.