Pair gets up to life in prison for murdering man found dead in crashed car in Dayton

Two people will spend up to life in prison for shooting and killing a man found dead in a vehicle crashed into a power pole in Dayton.
D’Anthonie R’amone Jackson, 24, of Dayton, was sentenced to the maximum consecutive sentence of 32-37.5 years to life in prison, while Brianna Rena Hastings, 25, also of Dayton, was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Both were charged with murder after police responded to a shots fired report early Nov. 30, 2024 in the 200 block of Kammer Avenue.
Officers found a vehicle crashed into a power pole, and inside found the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds, later identified as Steve Dews, 43.
Investigators said cellphone data and text messages led to Jackson, and further investigation found Hastings participated in the shooting, according to the prosecutor’s office.
